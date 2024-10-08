Burnham-On-Sea residents rally together to help restaurant owner after overnight break-in

Community-spirited residents in Burnham-On-Sea rallied together on Tuesday (October 8th) to help a restaurant owner after an overnight break-in.

Italian restaurant ‘Ogni Volta’ in Burnham-On-Sea High Street had its front door smashed by an intruder during the early hours of Tuesday morning who then daubed paint over furniture.

Restaurant owner Nicola Gess said he was “shocked and very upset” by the incident and said Police are investigating.

“My CCTV cameras captured the person smashing the glass door at the front of the property at 2am and then leaving paint on tables, chairs and floors,” said Nicola.

After hearing about the incident, local residents rallied to help. Resident Richard Curtis and several residents helped to clean up the damage and remove the paint with white spirit before the windows were replaced.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are received a report about suspected criminal damage at a business in Burnham-On-Sea’s High Street which occurred overnight on Tuesday 8th October.”

“Enquiries are ongoing but we are appealing for anyone with any relevant footage, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around 2am, to call 101 and quote reference 5224264916.”