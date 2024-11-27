Couple turns to Highbridge Caravans to help bring three stay kittens to UK

Local couple Karen and David had an incredible holiday in Corfu, but it turned out to be more than just a getaway— it was the start of a life-changing journey with three stray kittens!

They turned to Highbridge Caravans to bring back the kittens.

“While exploring Corfu, they found a stray kitten, Zorba (4.5 months), and knew they had to adopt her. Just days later, another kitten, Omelette (6 months), appeared. They couldn’t leave her behind either!” says a spokesperson.

“The challenge? Getting the kittens back to the UK. While the kittens were safely cared for by the hotel management, Karen and David flew back to the UK, purchased a motorhome, then fast forward through 3,700 miles, 1 tunnel, 2 ferries, and 9 hours on the road… they returned to Corfu.”

“But fate wasn’t done yet! They found a third stray cat, Pumpkin (7 months) and couldn’t say no?”

“The journey back to the UK was filled with love and adventure. The three cats bonded beautifully and settled into their new home like true stars.”

“Now, this one-of-a-kind family is planning their next road trip — this time, closer to home!”

Karen adds: “Please note we researched this in full. It is hard to get kittens in without all the required vaccinations and without numerous trips to the Vets which the Hotel’s Guest Relations Manager dealt with and at her own cost until our trip back and we could reimburse her.”

“She was in regular contact with us and sent lovely pics whilst we were back in the UK and now the updates and pics are going back to Corfu.”