Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 27, 2024
PHOTOS: Dog show raises hundreds of pounds in East Huntspill

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of pounds was raised for East Huntspill Church and Church Hall during a fundraising dog show over the weekend.

The Summer Fayre and Fun Dog Show was held in East Huntspill on Saturday (August 24th) and

One of the organisers, Sara Puddy, says £791.10 was raised for East Huntspill Church and  Church Hall.

“This was a brilliant amount considering the wet weather, and our thanks go to everyone that helped or supported.”

“Special thanks to Jenny of Pightle Paws for carrying on with the Fun Dog Show in the rain.”

