Somerset Council invites Burnham businesses to join ‘Go Green Scheme’

Somerset Council is encouraging businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area to reduce their carbon emissions by registering for its ‘Go Green Scheme’.

The initiative will enable local businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area to take advantage of a free carbon reduction plan, which will improve energy efficiency and is likely to reduce running costs.

The Go Green Scheme is funded by the UK Government to support businesses transition to a cleaner, greener economy.

The plan starts with Somerset-based experts Balanced Energy making a site visit and then working with businesses to understand their operation, identifying where improvements can be made so that solutions are relevant and appropriate to the business.

A tailored report is then prepared which sets out the current energy usage, the alterations and support needed to achieve the predicted energy reduction.

Cllr Ros Wyke, Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets at Somerset Council, told Burnham-On-Sea.com how the scheme can benefit businesses: “We are delighted to be working in conjunction with the Net Zero consultants Balanced Energy to offer this free carbon reduction plan.”



“I urge businesses to sign up to this scheme quickly as spaces are limited and registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The scheme is not solely about sustainability, it’s also about profitability and reducing costs, helping to move our businesses towards greater success and resilience.”

Ashley Webber from Balanced Energy gave more detail on the carbon reduction plan adds: “We look at a full range of initiatives from small, low-cost improvements such as lighting upgrades, to larger investments including solar installations, it is down to the business to decide what they wish to, and can afford to invest in, to become more energy efficient.”



“The Go Green Scheme is a transformative initiative and benefits go beyond businesses reducing their carbon footprint. Recommendations from the plan are likely cut energy costs and enhance their brand reputation too.”

“It will also help businesses to save money, attract and retain top talent, and be well-positioned to access grants, finance, and tender opportunities. By going green, businesses can contribute towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for Somerset.”

To find out more about the Go Green Scheme and to register interest, visit click here and scroll down to the Sustainability Audit.