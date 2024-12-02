Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance wins four awards at Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance has come out as winners in four categories at this year’s Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence.

Organised by Air Ambulances UK and sponsored by Kwik Fit, the awards took place to celebrate and recognise the dedicated professionals who tirelessly contribute their specialised life-saving skills and unwavering commitment to the air ambulance community.

After all being shortlisted as finalists, Critical Care Doctor Laura Bland, Specialist Practitioner Neil Bizzell, Charity Supporter Tom Budgett and Chair of Trustees Gillian Bryce, were all announced as winners in each of their respective categories.

Charlotte Hawkins (AAUK Ambassador and host), read out that Laura Bland is Critical Care Doctor of the Year.

“As a Critical Care Doctor and leader of the Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine Training Programme, Laura has made an extraordinary impact on patient care and the development of pre-hospital critical care.”

“Her leadership in regional campaigns and national examinations has helped raise awareness and improve the quality of emergency interventions. Laura’s passion, dedication and voluntary efforts have positively influenced countless lives, including spearheading a direct mail campaign that raised nearly £40,000 for the charity.”

Neil Bizzell is Critical Care Practitioner of the Year. “Neil has set an exemplary standard for patient care and clinical expertise. Leading Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s Outreach Programme, he has delivered 24 education events this year alone, often in his own time. His impact is undeniable: in one instance, his training and support allowed an ambulance crew to administer life-saving adrenaline to a patient in critical need. Through his dedication, empathy and leadership, Neil has changed countless lives and strengthened critical care delivery for patients who may not have had access to it otherwise.”

And Tom Budgett was named Charity Supporter of the Year. “With an impressive 45-year career in commercial aviation law, Tom Budgett has generously provided pro bono legal expertise to air ambulance charities across the UK since 2017. His dedication to helping air

ambulances achieve substantial savings has been transformative, allowing more resources to be directed to their vital missions. Tom’s contributions exemplify extraordinary dedication, making him one of the sector’s most impactful supporters.”

Gillian Bryce received a Lifetime Achievement Award. “With over 30 years of service in Emergency Medicine, Gillian has made a lasting impact on pre-hospital care in the South West. Her pioneering work in developing the first paramedic training course and her leadership in merging ambulance services for better patient care are just the beginning. Gillian’s advocacy for expanding air ambulance services led to the creation of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance in 2000 and her work as medical director helped pave the way for Devon Air Ambulance’s seven-day service in 1997. Gillian has played an instrumental role in transforming the sector, ensuring that patients and their families remain at the heart of service development.”

This national recognition of four awards is a testament to the exemplar and inspiration work of the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance team in support of patients across the region.