Residents invited to Christmas Tree lighting at Highbridge’s King Alfred School today

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to attend the Christmas Tree lighting event at the town’s King Alfred School Academy today (Monday December 3rd).

The school is opening its gates at 4pm to welcome residents to the special festive event, which will include Carols around the tree and Free hot drinks and mince pies.

The tree will be lit by Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry at 4.30pm and this will be followed by an indoor craft fair with various stalls selling goods until 6pm.

Headteacher Dan Milford says: “Every year we really look forward to our Christmas Tree Light switch on event. This year we would welcome any visitors to the school to join us in singing a few carols, having a mince pie and hot drink and looking at the Craft Fair we have on offer.”

“It would be great to see members of our community joining staff and students of the school in kicking off December as we move towards the end of term and the Christmas holidays. Our gates will open at 4pm and the light switch on will be at 4.30pm.”