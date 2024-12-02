PHOTOS: Impressive peregrine falcon spotted on Burnham-On-Sea clock

An unexpected visitor decided it was ‘high time’ to head to Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church over the weekend.

This impressive peregrine falcon was spotted taking in the views of Burnham while perched on the Burnham seafront church tower’s clockface.

Photographer Chris Taylor says the bird was a magnificent sight on Saturday (November 30th).

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We celebrated the life of St. Andrew, the patron saint of Scotland, to whom our church is dedicated, on Saturday. This year, St. Andrew’s celebrated St. Andrew’s Day by holding its annual Christmas fayre within the church and we were blessed by many visitors, but one comparatively small visitor stole the show!”

“This visitor was a little too shy to come into the fayre, instead choosing to sit high up on our tower’s clock. There are some 1,500 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons in the UK. Apparently, they seem to like church towers because they emulate the sea cliffs on which they normally live.”

“And, of course, St. Andrew’s is extremely close to the sea, so this falcon must have felt very much at home, staying with us for some 30 minutes!”