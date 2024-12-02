Masons give £1,000 boost to Burnham project delivering gifts to needy children

Burnham-On-Sea Masonic Lodge has given a £1,000 boost to a project that aims to give a Christmas gift to every local young person living in difficult circumstances has issued a final appeal for donations.

Burnham-On-Sea Masonic Lodge has donated £1,000 of gifts towards the ‘Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge and Burnham’.

As we reported here, the project is a sister initiative of Christmas Sparkle, founded in Taunton in 2015.

Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge & Burnham is being run by Shirley Vickery-Mills and her team – friends who are current and retired teachers and staff from Highbridge and Burnham schools, and staff from St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Shirley received the £1,000 of gifts from John Chinn of Burnham Masonic Lodge this week, pictured here.

“It’s a really worthwhile project, helping needy local people in Highbridge and Burnham at Christmas, so we are happy to have helped them,” said John.

Donation points were set up around the two towns to receive gifts during November and many presents were collected.