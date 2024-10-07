New Burnham and Highbridge project to give Christmas gifts to needy local children

A new project has launched in Burnham-On-Sea that aims to give a Christmas gift to every local young person living in difficult circumstances aged 18 and under.

The ‘Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge and Burnham’ has launched as a sister project of Christmas Sparkle, founded in Taunton in 2015.

Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge & Burnham is being run by Shirley Vickery-Mills and her team – friends who are current and retired teachers and staff from Highbridge and Burnham schools, and staff from St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Shirley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The aim is to give a Christmas present to every child and young person aged 0-18 years living in difficult circumstances in the Highbridge and Burnham communities by working with schools, local agencies and charities in the area.”

“Brand-new age-appropriate gifts are invited to be donated by schools, businesses and members of the public until Friday 22nd November.”

“Donation points have been set up around the two towns, kindly being hosted by all the schools in Highbridge and Burnham and several businesses: Highbridge Caravans, St John’s Church, Sopha, Burnham Library, Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, Scotts Furnishings and Mammoth Comfort Centre.”

“All financial donations go straight back into the project. They are used for gifts for shortage age groups, wrapping paper etc.”

Online donations to help with purchase of shortage gift items and wrapping paper can be made via this fundraising page and here.