12 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 08, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea beach cleans to restart this Saturday for first time since the...
News

Burnham-On-Sea beach cleans to restart this Saturday for first time since the Spring

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Friends of Burnham Beach litter pick in Burnham-On-Sea

The Friends of Burnham Beach are set to hold their first community beach clean this Sarurday (October 12th) since the Spring after securing insurance cover from a local environmental group.

Beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow were halted earlier this year when Somerset Council abruptly withdrew public liability insurance from community groups, citing an insurance policy change as the reason, as we reported here.

Now, though the Friends of Burnham Beach’s  Mark Hollidge says: “As with the Friends of Berrow Beach group, and other voluntary organisations, essential insurance support was withdrawn by Somerset County Council, leaving our group unable to invite the public to participate.”

Friends of Burnham Beach litter pick in Burnham-On-Sea

“Fortunately we have now been able to enlist insurance support through Surfers Against Sewage.”

The same environmental group also recently helped the Friends of Berrow Beach to enable its beach cleans to restart, as reported here.

Mark adds: “The Friends of Burnham Beach are therefore pleased to announce that we will be able to resume our public beach cleans.”

Friends of Burnham Beach at beach cleanVolunteers old and new, will be welcome to join the group’s beach clean on Saturday October 12th from 10am.

“There is plenty to do. We will meet at the sailing club at the end of The Esplanade. We will be cleaning the estuary area and maybe some of the beach.”

“We provide all necessary litter picking equipment but you need to supply your own gloves and suitable footwear. Any children participating must be 5 years or older and accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.”

If you wish to join, email mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk before October 12th.

Previous article
Somerset Council leaders write to PM raising ‘deep concerns’ over winter fuel allowance removal
Next article
New Burnham and Highbridge project to give Christmas gifts to needy local children

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12 ° C
13.4 °
10.9 °
94 %
0.9kmh
91 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com