Somerset Council leaders write to PM raising ‘deep concerns’ over winter fuel allowance removal

The leaders of all political groups in Somerset have written to the Prime Minister to express ‘deep concerns’ about the recent decision to remove the Winter Fuel Allowance.

The letter has been sent following a motion and debate at Full Council last week. It has cross-party support and is signed by Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council and the Liberal Democrat Group, Cllr David Fothergill, Leader of the Conservative Group, Cllr Leigh Redman, Leader of the Labour Group, Cllr Dave Mansell, Leader of the Green Group, and Cllr John Hunt, Leader of the Independent Group.

The letter states: “This letter is a cross-party appeal to you to urge the Chancellor of the Exchequer to carry out a thorough review of the decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment.”

“We are particularly concerned about the impact this will have on vulnerable pensioners, especially those who do not claim Pension Credit and are therefore at a heightened risk of fuel poverty.”

“The Winter Fuel Allowance has been a crucial lifeline for many elderly residents in Somerset, helping them to stay warm during the harsh winter months.”

“Removing this benefit could lead to increased health issues and financial strain for those already struggling to make ends meet.”

This winter, Somerset Council will again be working with partners in the Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector to support vulnerable residents across the county.

This includes distributing £3.8m from the Government’s Household Support Fund which can be used to provide food, fuel vouchers and essential items to those in need. Find out more by clicking here.

Residents are also encouraged to check if they could be eligible for Pension Credit, which provides extra money to help with living costs for people over state pension age and on a low income. You can apply online at www.gov.uk/pension-credit, or call the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.