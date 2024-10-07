12 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 08, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea church filled with local children's art to celebrate harvest
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea church filled with local children’s art to celebrate harvest

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has been decorated with dozens of local schoolchildren’s paintings to celebrate harvest.

Reverend Cheryl Hawkins recently invited local schools to help the church celebrate harvest by contributing art work and were overwhelmed by the huge response.

Reverend Hawkins says: “St Andrew’s Church has been delighted to display the wonderful harvest artwork in the church from both Burnham-On-Sea Community Infant School and St Andrew’s School as they celebrated their harvest festival this week.”

“It has been wonderful to have such a colourful display in the church that has been enjoyed by the congregation and those visiting.”

“It was an absolute joy to join the Junior School for their harvest service last Friday in school and also to talk about the meaning of harvest at the Infant School too.”

The church is open with church welcomers present  on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10 – 12 and the artwork will remain on display this week, so please come and visit the Church and take a look.

Pictured: The harvest artwork in Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church (Photos Chris Taylor)

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea U3A to hold open day in community centre this Saturday
Next article
Somerset Council leaders write to PM raising ‘deep concerns’ over winter fuel allowance removal

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12 ° C
13.4 °
10.9 °
94 %
0.9kmh
91 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com