RNLI seeks volunteer shop manager for its store in Burnham-On-Sea

The RNLI is seeking a volunteer shop manager for its store in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The High Street charity shop is seeking someone local to take on the role, overseeing the facilities.

A spokesman says: “You will help save lives at sea by generating vital funds as well as promoting the work of the RNLI to customers and raising awareness of key safety messages.”

“The role involves leading and coordinating a team of retail volunteers to maximise opening times and deliver turnover to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI.”

“It includes recruiting, building and inspiring volunteer team to run the shop by providing motivational inductions, ongoing training and support in line with RNLI retail best practice and volunteer management guidance, supported by a Community Manager.”