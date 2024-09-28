Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire councils could merge into new shared authority

Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire councils have expressed interest in creating a new shared authority.

The three councils are to submit a request for devolution to create an area called the “Heart of Wessex”.

It comes in response to a request from the government to consider devolution.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the three councils say: “We have had constructive discussions and recognise that, while each council has its own unique aspirations, there is a shared belief that working together can provide a strong foundation for devolution.”