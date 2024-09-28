Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire councils could merge into new shared authority

Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire councils have expressed interest in creating a new shared authority.
The three councils are to submit a request for devolution to create an area called the “Heart of Wessex”.
It comes in response to a request from the government to consider devolution.
In a joint statement, the leaders of the three councils say: “We have had constructive discussions and recognise that, while each council has its own unique aspirations, there is a shared belief that working together can provide a strong foundation for devolution.”
“There are projects and services we already provide which are more effective when delivered in partnership,” the statement adds.
“Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire Councils are keen to explore how together they may better meet residents’ needs and align with the government’s vision for devolution.”
“Discussions to date have also included Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council and Swindon Borough Council.”
“Dorset, Somerset, and Wiltshire councils remain open to the possibility of working with these councils across the Wessex region.”
The councils added they wanted “clearer guidance” from the government on how to complete the devolution.
“Once formal proposals have been agreed with central government these will be communicated with our residents and any options will be consulted on before being taken forward,” the councils added in the statement.