East Huntspill Church Hall to start 2025 with fundraising quiz evening

East Huntspill Church Hall is start the new year by hosting a fundraising news quiz about 2024.

The quiz evening will be held on Friday 3rd January at 7pm in East Huntspill Church Hall.

“This will be a fun look back at 2024, with all ages welcome. Teams of 4 are welcome – you can bring a team or come along and join one on the night,” says a spokesman.

Tickets are £4 per person, including nibbles. Bring your own drink.

To reserve your place, call 01278 786704 or email allsaintscommunitygroup@outlook.com

All proceeds will be in aid of All Saints Church and East Huntspill Church Hall.