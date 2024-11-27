Emergency services called to reports of person in water at Highbridge lake

Emergency services were called to a Highbridge lake today (Wednesday) amid reports of a person in the water but it fortunately turned out to be a false alarm.

Police, fire, ambulance, BARB and Coastguards were called to Morland lake shortly after 3.20pm.

A Police spokesperson confirmed: “Emergency services responded to a report that a child had gone missing near a body of water in Morland Road, Highbridge, at about 3.20pm on Wednesday 27th November.”

“A search was carried out in the area by agencies including police, the fire and rescue service, BARB and the coastguard, alongside checks with the school, parents and carers, and has thankfully established that no child is missing and there have been no casualties.”