Police crack down on uninsured and intoxicated drivers: 14 arrests and 18 vehicles seized

A co-ordinated policing operation on 11–15 November saw Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing officers combine efforts with neighbourhood policing teams to crack down on dangerous road users and illegal driving.

The results were as follows:

14 arrests (for multiple offences: e.g. drug-driving, concerned in the supply of class A drugs, disqualified driving, vehicle theft, prison recall, warrants, Criminal Behaviour Order breaches)

23 uninsured drivers caught + 18 vehicles seized

521 speeding offences, two of which were 61mph in a 30mph zone

48 speeding detections from an unmarked Road Safety Enforcement Van

4 illegal number plates

4 mobile phone offences

3 seatbelt offences

1 vehicle without tax

1 insecure load made safe

Drug-driving arrests:

Headlines from the week include multiple arrests for drug-driving. On Thursday 14 November, a 25-year-old man, suspected of being intoxicated, was followed into a car park by an unmarked vehicle just off the A361 near Frome. The driver was arrested at the scene while two passengers ran off (later to be arrested). He tested positive on a drug wipe and was identified as a disqualified driver, also wanted for seven outstanding theft offences, eight outstanding CBO breaches and one outstanding assault offence. He was remanded into custody.

On the same day, the two passengers from the above incident were seen getting into another car. Pursued by an unmarked vehicle, the front passenger threw a black item into some bushes at the side of the carriageway. Returning to the scene, officers recovered a container holding 25 snap bags of white powder, suspected to be class A drugs.

A stinger site soon brought the suspicious vehicle to a stop. All three individuals were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. The 45-year-old driver also tested positive for cocaine and officers seized a large quantity of cash from the footwell of the car. The men have been conditionally bailed while an investigation is underway.

A multi-team approach:

As well as the Roads Policing Unit and neighbourhood officers, many other teams from across the constabulary contributed to the operation’s success: Tactical Support, the Special Constabulary, Detainee Investigations, Communications, Intelligence and Road Safety Enforcement.

These areas were identified through data and intelligence mapping to help hone officers’ search for roads-related risks, including uninsured vehicles and ‘Fatal Five’ behaviours: Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Speeding, Not wearing a seatbelt, Careless and dangerous driving, Distracted driving (including using phones and devices behind the wheel).

Using technology such as ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) to identify and target local offenders, the multi-team approach yielded some fantastic results, sending a strong message to the public that dangerous drivers and those involved in criminal activities on the road network will not be tolerated.

Op Drive Insured:

The five days of action also coincided with the national campaign Op Drive Insured, which saw a total of 91 vehicles seized across Avon and Somerset – including the 18 vehicles seized in the abovementioned local operations.

Uninsured drivers cause more collisions and are often linked to secondary offences such as hit-and-run collisions, drink- and drug-driving, and being involved in criminal networks. For this reason, Avon and Somerset Police’s dedicated roads policing officers will continue to deal with insurance offences robustly to improve road safety and protect communities. In other words, if you don’t insure your vehicle, we will find you and there will be consequences.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Thanks to the support of all teams involved, we took many dangerous drivers off our roads in November.”

“Although this was a win for the operation, the results clearly show the huge risks some individuals are taking while behind the wheel. We’re determined to clamp down on these dangerous and unacceptable behaviours, and continue to do so every day, to protect other road users and pedestrians from harm.”