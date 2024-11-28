Berrow Motors scoops three accolades at Car Dealer Awards

The team who run a garage in Berrow are celebrating this week after scooping several awards.

Berrow Motors won three awards at the Car Dealer Awards, winning the ‘Social Media User’ accolade and being highly commended for ‘Use of video’ and ‘Dealer’s dealer’.

Owner Joe Betty says: “I’m still in shock really, it was a surprise to have been shortlisted for 3 categories at the car dealer awards this year, never mind to come away with an award in each one!”

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into social media this year and especially focusing on helping others in and out of the motor trade.”

“In the last 12 months we’ve raised over £6,000 for local cause Jack’s Neuroblastoma Journey, helped other car dealerships improve their business and mental wellbeing, and tried to lift the lid on the realities of running a car dealership.”

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone at Berrow Motors for their efforts.”