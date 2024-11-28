0.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow Motors scoops three accolades at Car Dealer Awards
News

Berrow Motors scoops three accolades at Car Dealer Awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The team who run a garage in Berrow are celebrating this week after scooping several awards.

Berrow Motors won three awards at the Car Dealer Awards, winning the ‘Social Media User’ accolade and being highly commended for ‘Use of video’ and ‘Dealer’s dealer’.

Owner Joe Betty says: “I’m still in shock really, it was a surprise to have been shortlisted for 3 categories at the car dealer awards this year, never mind to come away with an award in each one!”

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into social media this year and especially focusing on helping others in and out of the motor trade.”

“In the last 12 months we’ve raised over £6,000 for local cause Jack’s Neuroblastoma Journey, helped other car dealerships improve their business and mental wellbeing, and tried to lift the lid on the realities of running a car dealership.”

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone at Berrow Motors for their efforts.”

Previous article
Festive Christmas shopping evening at Sanders Garden Centre tonight
Next article
Police crack down on uninsured and intoxicated drivers: 14 arrests and 18 vehicles seized

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
0.9 ° C
2.6 °
0.4 °
99 %
1.7kmh
100 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com