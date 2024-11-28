Festive Christmas shopping evening at Sanders Garden Centre tonight

Sanders garden centre in Brent Knoll is holding a festive late night shopping event today (Thursday, 28th November) from 6pm – 9pm.

Customers will be greeted on arrival with a free mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

There will be a festive atmosphere with a local brass band playing Christmas carols, food and drink tastings, bathroom and fragrance products to try and some of the Christmas circus performers also making an appearance.

Shoppers will also benefit from a one night only 10% discount on purchases over £50.

All departments apart from pets, aquatics and the restaurant will be available, including the real Christmas tree department.

Origins patisserie will be open until 8pm serving coffee and cakes.

Centre manager Rob Vohra says: “We have one of the best Christmas displays in the group this year, so it’s the only place to be for all your seasonal wishes!”

”Our resident elves are looking forward to welcoming shoppers and helping them recreate that perfect festive home.”