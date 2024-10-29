Entry dates announced for Somerset’s 26th annual Turnip Prize spoof art contest

Details for entering this year’s 26th annual Turnip Prize, held annually in the village of Wedmore near Burnham-On-Sea, have been announced.

The awards are a spoof of the prestigious Turner Prize which is awarded to a British artist – and in many years, has attracted even more interest than the real event.

Those considering entering are told that “entries should take the least amount of work possible.” The 2023 Turnip Prize winner with his entry “Party Gate” is pictured above.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux says: “We will be accepting entries for this year’s competition from Friday 1st November. Entries should take the least amount of effort possible to create.”

“To enter, post or leave your entry at The New Inn, Combe Batch, Wedmore, Somerset. BS28 4DU. Due to increased skip hire charges, only one entry per person. No paper entries. No photocopied entries. Please include your name or pseudonym, contact phone number and the title of your entry.”

Entries close on 21st November and judging takes place on 23rd November. Then, the winner will be announced on 3rd December at 6pm at The New Inn, Wedmore, Somerset. BS28 4DU.

All entries are then to be removed from the New Inn. For more info visit The New Inn, Wedmore or see the Facebook page.

Pictured: Turnip Award 2023 Winner of Party Gate by Mr Keep Calm