8.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFly-past and parade to be part of 80th anniversary of D-Day event...
News

Fly-past and parade to be part of 80th anniversary of D-Day event in Highbridge this Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion has confirmed its plans to hold a special event in Highbridge this Saturday (June 15th) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings.

The event will take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

“There will be military re-enactments, stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

Schedule for the day:

  • 10:00 Arena opens
  • 10:45 Parade forms up
  • 11:00 Parade and official opening ceremony led by cadets band
  • 11:10 Fly-past by historic planes
  • 12:00 Entertainment by Burnham & Highbridge Town Band
  • 16:00 Event closes
Previous article
New higher charges for garden waste collections in Burnham-On-Sea area introduced
Next article
Burnham’s Green Party election candidate vows to lead on climate mitigation and adaption

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.5 ° C
11.4 °
5.6 °
85 %
0.5kmh
96 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com