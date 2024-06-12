Burnham’s Green Party election candidate vows to lead on climate mitigation and adaption

Charles Graham, The Green Party’s General Election candidate in the new Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency, has vowed to lead on climate mitigation and adaption measures if he is elected as MP in July.

He says: “The Bridgwater constituency is on the front line of climate change – coastal erosion and inland flooding threatens our communities and we will lead on climate mitigation and adaption measures.”

His comment come as for the first time in its history, The Green Party is fielding a full slate of candidates in all 58 parliamentary seats across the South West region.

Thomas Daw, South West Elections Coordinator, says: “I’m delighted by this. This key milestone in our growth shows that we are now a political force to be reckoned with. We’ve seen exponential growth in Green councillor numbers in the past five years. I am confident that the General Election will also see a Green breakthrough into Westminster from our region.”

Burnham’s Green Party candidate speaks out:

1. What will you offer residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area if elected as MP?

“Excitement, with immense courage you’ve made the most extraordinary and necessary decision in UK political history. I would offer real hope and real change to a fairer society in tune with its environment, new local opportunities and a national government obliged to fund the services and protections demanded by you, from your locally elected County, Town and Parish Councils, on issues most important to you, through a fair voting system, where every vote, even those who didn’t vote for me, counts.”

“I would offer a fair tax system, where those with enormous wealth will be asked to pay more, reversing the current bigger burden on lower incomes. The Bridgwater Constituency is on the front line of climate change with coastal erosion and inland flooding, threatening our communities, and we will lead on climate mitigation and adaption measures. I would also offer a business environment that favours local entrepreneurs and workers over offshore corporations with tax haven bank accounts.”

2. What do you see as the key local issues for voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area?

“Cost Of Living. Lower energy charges with renewables and insulation fitted for existing and new buildings. Minimum wage equalised and raised to £15 for over 16s. Raise universal credit by £40.

Safe Water. As a coastal area with a watery hinterland, immediate action to compel water companies to stop discharging sewage into our rivers and streams.

Health and Care: Fully funded, Integrated health and social care services meeting the needs of an aging population, protecting others and young people from physical and mental abuse.

Affordability and availability of housing. Rent controls, end no fault evictions, new and old houses to be adequately insulated, so every home is warm and safe. New developments will provide associated community services, infrastructure and their maintenance. 3-30-300 rule in urban planning.

Support for Agriculture, to ensure safe, healthy and nutritious food supplies, produced from a nature enhanced and poison free landscape.”

3. What will be the first thing you do if you are elected as MP?

“Water is the thread on which our health and all life clings. I would compel water companies to stop discharging sewage into our seas, rivers and streams.”

