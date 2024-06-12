Police’s swift response in evicting travellers praised by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has praised Police and Somerset Council for their swift response in evicting a large group of travellers from the town this week.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, dozens of travellers pitched up on the Cassis Close playing fields on Monday evening (June 10th) and were evicted by Police using a Section 61 notice on Tuesday morning (June 11th).

A Town Council spokesperson says: “The Town Council would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police and Somerset Council for swiftly responding to the illegal encampment at Cassis Close this week and ensuring the site was quickly vacated and secured.”

“Following the public meetings organised by the Town Council last year, the Town Council was pleased to see improved communications between the Police, Councils and residents and the effective management of the situation.”

“The Town Council would also like to thank Somerset Council staff and the volunteers who helped remove rubbish and clear up the site.”