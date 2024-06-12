Plans approved for Burnham and Highbridge vet practice to double in size with move to new site

A thriving Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge vet practice has this week won planning approval to move into a new premises, doubling its size.

Somerset Council gave its approval on June 11th to the planning application from Bridge Veterinary Surgery to convert a two-storey former office property at Unit 4 of the Works 22 business park in Bennett Road into a modern vets facility.

Bridge Vets says its expansion plans will allow it to relocate from its current premises in Worston Road, Highbridge, pictured below, and offer modern new facilities.

Emma Winter, Practice Manager at Bridge Veterinary Surgery, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been fortunate that both our client base and team of staff has grown enormously since 2008, to the point that we really have reached our maximum potential here in Worston Road.”

“If we are fortunate enough to get planning permission, the new premises at Bennett Road will offer facilities that are twice the size of our current surgery.”

She adds: “This will incorporate more consulting rooms, separate dog and cat waiting areas, an extensive in-house laboratory, two theatres, and separate species wards, to provide the level of compassionate care we strive for, but just can’t fit into our little dormer bungalow.”

“Most importantly, as I’m sure many of our clients will agree, we’ll have a nice big car park! A constant source of trouble in our current premises. We would hope to be in the new surgery by early winter, all being well.”

“Bennett Road will be our only practice. Worston Road will be closing. All the team are coming with us, and we will be so excited to welcome both our long-term loyal customers, and new faces, in our new home.”

The new site will have 31 parking spaces for customers. The site of the new Bridge Veterinary Surgery base was formerly occupied by Colus, a water utility company.

The Town Council's Planning Applications Committee also given the planning application unanimous backing in May.