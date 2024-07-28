Former Burnham-On-Sea night club to be auctioned this autumn

A former night club in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder this autumn.

The former Skye Bar in Burnham High Street has a guide price of £250,000.

David Plaister Ltd has announced the auction of the “end of terraced, freehold commercial property occupying a prime position on the high street of Burnham-On-Sea.”

The seller says: “This substantial two-storey building, formerly an amusement arcade on the ground floor and a nightclub above, offers a significant development potential, subject to planning permission.”

“Planning permission has previously been granted for Alterations and change of use of first floor from Use Class A4 to 2 No. apartments, but has since lapsed.”

The premises will be on sale by Public Auction on Thursday 26th September 2024 at Leigh Court, Pill Road, Abbots Leigh, BS8 3RA and online at 7pm. See more details here.