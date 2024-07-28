PHOTOS: Brean Down hosts successful first Festival of Archaeology

Visitors headed to a celebration of more than 10,000 years of history at Brean Down over the weekend.

The Festival of Archaeology took place for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, as pictured here.

Visitors were able to explore the many chapters of Brean Down’s past from the Iron Age to World War II.

It was held as part of the biggest archaeological celebration in the UK at various archaeological sites around the country.

Hollie Lewis from the National Trust, who organised the event, called Brean Down “an amazing site, both in terms of its fascinating history and the unique natural characteristics of the landscape.”

Visitors were able to learn about Brean Down’s rich history during a number of activities such as a pottery search at the Roman Temple, dressing up as a World War II officer or playing a bouncing bomb experiment game.

Those visiting were able to take part a 90-minute guided tour of the Down which included the Palmerston Fort.

Pictured: The Festival of Archaeology at Brean Down over the weekend (Photos Nick Whetstone)