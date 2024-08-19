15.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Aug 19, 2024
Four arrests after Burnham-On-Sea town centre incident

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Four people were arrested in Burnham-On-Sea after reports of thefts and ‘racially aggravated public order’ on Saturday, August 17th.

Police received multiple calls regarding a group of youths involved in multiple incidents in the High Street and surrounding roads.

A Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing team spokesperson said: “We made four arrests for a variety of offences including theft, going equipped to steal and racially aggravated public order.”

“The investigation is ongoing. We would like to thank all the members of the community who assisted with information, evidence and supporting attending officers.”

“It is with your help that we can detain those who are a risk to our communities. Please keep reporting any information you may have that can help us to catch the perpetrators of crime.”

“Regardless of age, we will pursue offenders.”

