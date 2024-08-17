15.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea seafront rescue services day to be held next Sunday
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea seafront rescue services day to be held next Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday (August 25th) when the town’s annual rescue services day returns.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see many different emergency groups taking part.

The event is scheduled to be opend by the Mayor with the Town Crier at 10.00am.

BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “It promises to be another great event – with many displays along the seafront and plenty of things to see and do. It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”

They include BARB, Burnham Coastguard and RNLI, an RNLI Lifeguards Workshop, Burnham Fire Service, Burnham Police, Bristol Police Cadets, Retired Police Dogs charity, Classic Police Cars, SCC Road Safety Team, AA, RNLI Beach Safety, Dorset Search Dogs, RNLI Shop, Burnham Radio Club, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, DocBikes, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Somerset 4 x 4 Response, On the button Crafts, Rotary Club, Royal British Legion, Creperie, Vintage Fire Engine, Weston Helicopter Museum, BIARS Plant Stall, SAVES – Volunteer Doctors, Weston Hospice Care, Berrow Scout Group, Highbridge Scouts, Gig Club, Surf Somewhere House, Coast Watch, Harley Owners Club, Chalice Morris Men, Town Band, and others.

Burnham & Highbridge brass band will also be playing on the seafront during the event.

Previous article
Final tickets on sale for 167th East Brent Harvest Home
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club to hold annual show on August 24th and 25th

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
15.2 ° C
16.1 °
14.1 °
85 %
3.9kmh
83 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com