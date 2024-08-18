15.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Aug 19, 2024
West Huntspill’s Crossways Inn wins 2024 South West Pub of the Year award

Crossways Inn West Huntspill named CAMRA Somerset pub of the year 2024

The Crossways Inn pub in West Huntspill has won the 2024 CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) South West Regional Pub of the Year competition. 

The Crossways Inn is the current Somerset CAMRA branch Pub of the Year and has now gone on to win the regional title in a region that stretches from the Cotswolds in Gloucestershire down to the tip of Cornwall.

CAMRA’s South West regional director Peter Bridle said: “The Crossways Inn is a wonderfully run and welcoming community pub with fantastic customer service with a superb drinks and food offering.”

Crossways Inn, West Huntspill

“The 17th century pub has nine real ales on offer and supports many independent West Country breweries. There is also a wide range of other drinks including real cider.”

As always, CAMRA branches in the region nominated some wonderful pubs and the level of entries in the competition was extremely high.

The Crossways is very highly regarded by the Somerset CAMRA branch who have voted it branch ‘Pub of the Year’ on ten occasions over the last twelve years.”

Landlord Steve Dean, pictured above, said he “is highly delighted by this award which he dedicates to all his staff and family who have made this possible.”

