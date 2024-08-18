Burnham-On-Sea tourism trade boosted by busy start to summer holidays

Some traders in Burnham-On-Sea are reporting a buoyant summer holiday season.

Businesses have been busy during the first few weeks of the holiday period.

Karl Rawlins, owner of Burnham seafront ice cream shop Little Italy On Sea, says: “It’s been a busy start to the season for us with plenty of ice cream sales, helped by the good weather.”

Lee Bond at The Esplanade Fish Bar adds: “It’s been a good season for us so far thanks to the weather. However we’d like to see the council doing more to encourage visitors to Burnham by making the public parking cheaper or free.”

Husband and wife Harry and Shirley Bird, who run Hazza Vapes and Shirley’s Sparkles, which opened last year on the seafront, add: “When the sun shines, we’re busy – and it’s mostly been a good year so far. It’s been great to see some families coming back after intially visited last year.”

Kathy Jones at the Toycupboard in nearby Pier Street adds that it was a very slow start to the season with fewer visitors then usual, and that trade has been ‘okay’ since.

Holiday parks in the Burnham-On-Sea area have seen busy accommodation bookings over the summer period.