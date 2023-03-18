Two new shops have opened on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this month.

Husband and wife Harry and Shirley Bird have taken over two vacant commercial premises on the North Esplanade near to ‘The Fabulous Showboat’ amusements.

Harry told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have opened a new beach goods and vape supplies shop called HazzaVapes in one of the units.”

“The other shop, called Shirley’s Sparkles, is selling custom jewellery items, prom items, and fancy dress.”

“It’s a great location on the seafront with lots of passing trade, especially over the holiday season and we’ve already had a steady flow of customers.”

The couple have carried out a full refurbishment of the properties to modernise the units.

Opening times are 9am-6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10-4pm on Sundays.