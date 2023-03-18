Twenty-six rural village and community halls across the district – including many in Burnham-On-Sea area – have shared a £500,000 legacy from Sedgemoor District Council.

Cheques for capital projects at the halls, along with a commemorative plaque, were handed over to representatives from each of the halls this week during a ceremony to also mark Sedgemoor District Council being disbanded from April 1st when the new unitary council takes over.

Cllr Duncan McGinty, Leader of Sedgemoor District Council, said: “As a rural area, we know that village and community halls are often the heartbeat of communities.”

“From art classes to Zumba, halls host a whole myriad of activities for their communities. We wanted to make sure that we could help our halls in the last days of Sedgemoor District Council to make sure that they continue to provide such a vital part of life for many residents.”

“Sedgemoor wanted to recognise the importance of the network of Community and Village Halls to the communities they serve.”

“Halls provide a range of services and access to community activities that are locally accessible and affordable.”

“These activities bring people together and can address loneliness and isolation. Many Hall Committees are made up of volunteers who work hard to keep charges affordable.”

“This usually means that whilst routine maintenance costs are generally covered, it is very hard to build up funds for major capital works. That is why a capital fund was created to help halls with works that will improve the use of the halls.

Village halls receiving funding:

Hall Project Details SDC Grant Ashcott Playing Fields in relation to the Pavilion Solar Panels on roof of pavilion £5,800 Berrow Community Association Limited Solar panels and a battery to use excess supply in evenings £6,000 Brent Knoll Parish Hall Installing solar panels and 11.6KWh battery £9,588,54 Broomfield Village Hall Address issues of rising damp from floor, insulate roof, replace windows. £50,000 East Huntspill New Village Hall Improve energy efficiency of hall heating and lighting £8,727.83 Lyng Village Hall Replace external doors and windows, insulate roof space, deal with rising damp £6,865 Middlezoy Community Project Timber frame of hall needs to be repaired and upgraded if new hall is feasible these repairs will be rolled into the project. £36,200 Moorlinch Church Hall Committee Improve energy efficiency of main hall, provide extra toilet facilities, and provide more flexible spaces – outdoor covered area and room divider in main building. £46,330 Nether Stowey Village Hall and Recreation Ground Relocation and new build of the Stowey Centre to the Recreation Ground owned by the same CIO £50,000 North Newton Village Hall To provide a more up to date gents toilet and shower by adding an extension to the building the freed-up space will add more storage capacity too. £26,672 Othery Village Hall Refurbish main roof and flat rooves. Install solar panels and battery storage and EV charging. £28,389 Over Stowey Village Hall and Recreation Ground Repairing roof, insulating it, and making it structurally sound to reinstall the original bell tower. £50,000 The Village Hall (Shapwick) Extend kitchen into ladies toilet to double its size and relocate toilets by extending into the frontage of the building £17,159.62 Theale Village Hall Repair the roof, replace windows, doors and floor of the main hall. £41,609 Village Hall – East Brent Upgrade insulation and heating to improve energy efficiency and thermal comfort £6,551 Wedmore Village Hall Upgrade the Snug including new windows, insulation and upgraded LED lighting to serve as a bar for the performance area £35,500 Wembdon Village Hall and Playing Fields Trust Add new wing to village hall as in the original plans to accommodate two sports changing rooms, a storeroom and extend the small kitchenette. Footings already in place. Other match funding applications to the Football, Cricket and Sports Foundations by the local clubs. £50,000 Westonzoyland Village Hall Replace all lighting with energy efficient lighting and refurbish the main hall floor. £8,307 Westonzoyland Village Hall Updating leaking central heating and water boiler £7,854.55 Woolavington New Village Hall Installation of solar panels and battery storage £8,446.46 Total £500,000

Separate grant recipients:

Additionally, other grants paid out to urban and other halls over the past year via the normal grant scheme were as follows: Burnham-on-Sea Community Centre Repair of the roof £10,000 Cheddar Village Hall Removing a structural load bearing wall to create two smaller rooms in addition to the man hall. £10,000 Enmore Memorial Hall Solar/battery unit for the hall. £8,530 Highbridge Community Hall Replacing arched feature window £4,000 St Georges Newtown, Bridgwater Repairing the roof and replacing the windows and radiators within the hall. £10,000 Woolavington Village Hall Improving the insulation in the hall. £2,298 Totals £44,828

It comes after Sedgemoor’s Leader, Councillor Duncan McGinty, announced a new capital fund of up to £500K to support rural village and community halls over the financial year 2022/23. The funding supported rural halls with a maximum of £50K per hall for capital works.

Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Alan Bradford, was joined by Portfolio Holder for Communities, Cllr Janet Keen, at the event where they met with Trustees and management members of the village and community halls who have received grants.

“This event was a way of Sedgemoor District Council to say a very big, heartfelt, thank you to all those Trustees who, come rain or shine, turn out to make their spaces available to everyone,” added Cllr Keen.