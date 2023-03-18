Twenty-six rural village and community halls across the district – including many in Burnham-On-Sea area – have shared a £500,000 legacy from Sedgemoor District Council.

Cheques for capital projects at the halls, along with a commemorative plaque, were handed over to representatives from each of the halls this week during a ceremony to also mark Sedgemoor District Council being disbanded from April 1st when the new unitary council takes over.

Cllr Duncan McGinty, Leader of Sedgemoor District Council, said: “As a rural area, we know that village and community halls are often the heartbeat of communities.”

“From art classes to Zumba, halls host a whole myriad of activities for their communities. We wanted to make sure that we could help our halls in the last days of Sedgemoor District Council to make sure that they continue to provide such a vital part of life for many residents.”

“Sedgemoor wanted to recognise the importance of the network of Community and Village Halls to the communities they serve.”

“Halls provide a range of services and access to community activities that are locally accessible and affordable.”

“These activities bring people together and can address loneliness and isolation. Many Hall Committees are made up of volunteers who work hard to keep charges affordable.”

“This usually means that whilst routine maintenance costs are generally covered, it is very hard to build up funds for major capital works. That is why a capital fund was created to help halls with works that will improve the use of the halls.

Village halls receiving funding:

HallProject DetailsSDC Grant
Ashcott Playing Fields in relation to the PavilionSolar Panels on roof of pavilion£5,800
Berrow Community Association LimitedSolar panels and a battery to use excess supply in evenings£6,000
Brent Knoll Parish HallInstalling solar panels and 11.6KWh battery£9,588,54
Broomfield Village HallAddress issues of rising damp from floor, insulate roof, replace windows.£50,000
East Huntspill New Village HallImprove energy efficiency of hall heating and lighting£8,727.83
Lyng Village Hall

 

Replace external doors and windows, insulate roof space, deal with rising damp£6,865

 

Middlezoy Community Project

 

Timber frame of hall needs to be repaired and upgraded if new hall is feasible these repairs will be rolled into the project.£36,200
Moorlinch Church Hall Committee

 

 

Improve energy efficiency of main hall, provide extra toilet facilities, and provide more flexible spaces – outdoor covered area and room divider in main building.£46,330

 

Nether Stowey Village Hall and Recreation GroundRelocation and new build of the Stowey Centre to the Recreation Ground owned by the same CIO£50,000
North Newton Village Hall

 

 

To provide a more up to date gents toilet and shower by adding an extension to the building the freed-up space will add more storage capacity too.£26,672
Othery Village Hall

 

Refurbish main roof and flat rooves. Install solar panels and battery storage and EV charging.£28,389

 

Over Stowey Village Hall and Recreation GroundRepairing roof, insulating it, and making it structurally sound to reinstall the original bell tower.£50,000
The Village Hall (Shapwick)Extend kitchen into ladies toilet to double its size and relocate toilets by extending into the frontage of the building£17,159.62
Theale Village HallRepair the roof, replace windows, doors and floor of the main hall.£41,609
Village Hall – East BrentUpgrade insulation and heating to improve energy efficiency and thermal comfort£6,551
Wedmore Village Hall

 

Upgrade the Snug including new windows, insulation and upgraded LED lighting to serve as a bar for the performance area£35,500
Wembdon Village Hall and Playing Fields TrustAdd new wing to village hall as in the original plans to accommodate two sports changing rooms, a storeroom and extend the small kitchenette. Footings already in place. Other match funding applications to the Football, Cricket and Sports Foundations by the local clubs.£50,000
Westonzoyland Village Hall

 

Replace all lighting with energy efficient lighting and refurbish the main hall floor.£8,307

 

Westonzoyland Village HallUpdating leaking central heating and water boiler £7,854.55
Woolavington New Village HallInstallation of solar panels and battery storage£8,446.46
Total£500,000

Separate grant recipients:

Additionally, other grants paid out to urban and other halls over the past year via the normal grant scheme were as follows:
Burnham-on-Sea Community CentreRepair of the roof£10,000
Cheddar Village HallRemoving a structural load bearing wall to create two smaller rooms in addition to the man hall.£10,000
Enmore Memorial HallSolar/battery unit for the hall.£8,530
Highbridge Community HallReplacing arched feature window£4,000
St Georges Newtown, BridgwaterRepairing the roof and replacing the windows and radiators within the hall.£10,000
Woolavington Village HallImproving the insulation in the hall.£2,298
Totals£44,828

It comes after Sedgemoor’s Leader, Councillor Duncan McGinty, announced a new capital fund of up to £500K to support rural village and community halls over the financial year 2022/23.  The funding supported rural halls with a maximum of £50K per hall for capital works.

Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Alan Bradford, was joined by Portfolio Holder for Communities, Cllr Janet Keen, at the event where they met with Trustees and management members of the village and community halls who have received grants.

“This event was a way of Sedgemoor District Council to say a very big, heartfelt, thank you to all those Trustees who, come rain or shine, turn out to make their spaces available to everyone,” added Cllr Keen.

 
