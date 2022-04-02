A new Italian ice cream parlour has opened this weekend on Burnham-On-Sea seafront in time for the start of the new tourist season.

The new business, called Little Italy On Sea, has opened on Burnham’s North Esplanade next to Showboat Amusements.

“We are selling 22 flavours of Italian ice cream, coffee, waffles, doughnuts, milkshakes, slush and hot and cold snacks,” confirm the new owners, husband and wife Karl and Paris Rawlins.

“We have already had lots of positive feedback and look forward to meeting customers.”

Little Italy On Sea opens in place of the Treasure Chest, whose owners retired last year after 30 years, as we reported here.

A full refurbishment of the property has taken place lasting three months ahead of the opening.