A group of holidaymakers came to the rescue of a sports car stuck on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Saturday evening (April 2nd).

The silver Mustang GT’s wheels became stuck in soft sand at around 6pm at Maddock’s Slade on the beach next to the northern end of Burnham’s Esplanade.

“As they revved the engine, the wheels went deeper into the soft sand,” said a beach walker who watched the spectacle.

“The driver and his unimpressed female passenger then tried unsuccessfully to free it by digging away the sand with their hands and pushing it – without any luck.”

“A nearby group of people who were walking on the beach came to the rescue. Four of them pushed it for several minutes, and the car came free and the driver managed to drive away with a relieved smile.”

“Quite why they were driving a car on the beach there is unclear.”