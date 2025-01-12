Friends of Berrow Beach announces funding boost at first beach clean of 2025

A dozen volunteers joined the first beach clean-up operation of 2025 in Berrow on Saturday (January 11th) when a grant funding boost was also announced.

The Friends of Berrow Beach organised the beach clean following a series of winter high tides, collecting sackfuls of plastic rubbish and debris.

The Friends of Berrow Beach’s Nigel Hoy thanked those who attended and said the group has received positve funding news.

“We have received a kind grant of over £900 from Burnham and Weston Energy towards the costs of building a new shed for our planned new battery-powered trailer that will make it so much easier to take collected rubbish away at the end of our beach cleans.”

“Our current manually-operated trailer is very cumbersome, so we hope to get the battery-powered trailer soon. We would very much welcome donations towards the £1,000 cost of the trailer. Please get in touch via Facebook.”

The Friends of Berrow Beach launched in 2018 is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.