Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 12, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea post office store gets new look as it joins national franchise chain

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Post Office store has a new look this week as it becomes part of a nationwide convenience chain.

The post office and convenience store at the junction of Victoria Street and Vicarage Street has joined the Premier franchise group. New signs and window vinyls were installed on Saturday (January 11th).

The shop is now called Victoria Street Stores while the post office inside remains unchanged.

Owner Velmurugan Srinivasan, who took over in 2024, said the rebranding is part of plans to “enhance the local offering and choice of products while continuing to provide the much-valued Post Office services to the local community.”

Customers will see a wider variety of products inside the store. Premier has over 4,400 stores nationwide.

Pictured: How Burnham post office looked before the new rebranding

