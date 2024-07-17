Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after two-day stay

A large group of travellers have left a Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after a two-day visit this week.

Over 20 vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park next to B&M’s store on Monday (July 15th), as pictured here, and left on Wednesday afternoon (July 17th).

Burnham-On-Sea Police and Somerset Council worked together to move the group on.

A clean-up of the car park is scheduled to take place today (Thursday) by the council’s clean surroundings team.

It is one of several encampments to have visited Burnham this year. Recent visits have seen the groups moved on within a couple of days.