14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsGroup of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after two-day stay
News

Group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after two-day stay

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A large group of travellers have left a Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park after a two-day visit this week.

Over 20 vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park next to B&M’s store on Monday (July 15th), as pictured here, and left on Wednesday afternoon (July 17th).

Burnham-On-Sea Police and Somerset Council worked together to move the group on.

A clean-up of the car park is scheduled to take place today (Thursday) by the council’s clean surroundings team.

It is one of several encampments to have visited Burnham this year. Recent visits have seen the groups moved on within a couple of days.

Previous article
PHOTOS: Burnham’s Mayor gives her support to Huntspill and Highbridge Walking Cricket clubs
Next article
VIDEO: Coastguard helicopter lands on Burnham-On-Sea beach for training exercise

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.8 ° C
16.3 °
13.5 °
88 %
0.5kmh
99 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com