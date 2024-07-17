PHOTOS: Burnham’s Mayor gives her support to Huntspill and Highbridge Walking Cricket clubs

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor was the special guest at a walking cricket match in Huntspill this week.

Having hosted the first walking cricket match in June at Lansdown Cricket Club, the Lansdown team made their way to a blustery Huntspill & District Cricket Club to play against a combined Huntspill Outdoor Walking Cricket Hub and Highbridge Indoor Walking Cricket Hub.

The Lansdown team and their supporters were welcomed by Lead Volunteer for both Hubs, Mark Berry and the combined teams.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry was also in attendance to welcome everyone and she tossed the coin for the start of the match, which was won by Huntspill & Highbridge who elected to bowl.

The format of this walking cricket was 12 players per side with six pairs of batsmen. Each pair faced four overs. Each bowler bowled a maximum of two overs.

Lansdown got off to a slow start with the blustery conditions taking time to adjust to and were two wickets down for two runs at the first change of batsmen. They then made steady progress to take the score at the halfway mark to 53 runs for the loss of four wickets. Wickets continued to tumble as the score increased and they finished on 110 runs for the loss of 8 wickets but as you lose 5 runs for each wicket lost their net score was 70.

Huntspill & Highbridge made a good start and at the halfway stage were 51 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Huntspill & Highbridge then put their foot on the accelerator and finished on 139 for the loss of 4 wickets, giving them a net score of 119 and winning the game by 49 runs.

The teams and spectators then retired to the Club house for a well deserved lunch and liquid refreshments.

Mark Berry thanked the Lansdown team and supporters for another great game of cricket. He also thanked Huntspill & District Cricket Club for their warm welcome and use of the facilities.

David Dolman of Lansdown CC presented a framed picture of the first game between the two teams at Lansdown CC, pictured above, which will be placed in the Huntspill Pavilion.

Indoor & Outdoor Walking Cricket is played throughout Somerset. There are eight Indoor hubs evolving and three Outdoor club hubs across Somerset and with continued networking hoping to develop more.

Walking Cricket has a tremendous impact on people’s lives socially, physically, mentally, and emotionally and events like today will hopefully become a normal feature of club and community life.

Walking Cricket is the sport you love, just played at a slower pace – so it’s perfect for people who are older, or less physically able, but who still want to enjoy the thrill of the game.

The game can be played as teams or in pairs. Everything is walking, including the ‘runs’ and fielding, and a match lasts about an hour. A soft ball is also used.

If you are over 55 and want to give it a go, get in contact. Highbridge Indoor Walking Cricket takes place on Thursday mornings 10.00 to 12.00 at Highbridge YMCA . Contact highbridgewalkingcricket@gmail.com

Huntspill Walking Cricket takes place on Tuesday mornings 10.00 – 12.00 at Huntspill & District Cricket Club New Road West Huntspill. Contact huntspillwalkingcricket@gmail.com

Mark Banczyk-Gee (Huntspill & Highbridge Captain), Mayor Sharon Perry, Steve Lamble (Captain Lansdown CC) Mark Berry (Huntspill & Highbridge Lead Volunteer)