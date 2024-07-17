Highbridge Festival of The Arts encourages entries for speech & drama and music sections

Organisers of Highbridge Festival of the Arts are busy making plans for their 77th Festival which will be running between the 10th and 22nd March 2025.

Syllabuses are being written over the summer and should be available on the Festival website in the middle of September with entries opening at the beginning of October.

Dawn Rose, Speech & Drama Secretary, says: “The Festival is very keen to encourage independent entries from children and adults to the Speech & Drama and Music Sections – you don’t have to be entered by your school or teacher.”

“If you are preparing for GCSE, A Level or grade exams or are required to make presentations as part of your job or for interviews, then why not enter the Speech and Drama Section of the Festival, where you will receive feedback and advice from an expert adjudicator to help you on your way?”

Syllabuses from the 2024 Festival can still be viewed on the Festival website, www.highbridgefestival.org.uk for information.

General Secretary, Clare Catcheside, adds: “Please keep an eye on our website for news and updates and do contact us if you would like to know more about taking part in the Festival. There will be some changes of classes from 2024 and we’re always open to new ideas, so please get in touch.”