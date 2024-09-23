Heavy rain floods West Huntspill road as villagers call on council to resolve drainage issues

West Huntspill villagers have called on Somerset Council to resolve long-running flooding problems after heavy rainfall left a road under several inches of water on Monday (September 23rd).

Several hours of heavy rain hit the Burnham-On-Sea area during Monday, and West Huntspill’s Church Road was flooded, as pictured here.

Villager Wil Coleman, who has been campaigning on the drainage issue to be resolved, says the road has been flooded many times over the years, leaving ditches hidden to drivers and the water level rising towards homes.

He said simply last night: “Another flood, another email to the council. Very dangerous conditions!”

We reported here in 2020 that a car had become stuck when a soft verge gave way after heavy rain in the road.