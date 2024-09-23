Brean Country Music Festival set to include new ‘fast draw championships’

Visitors to Brean are being invited to saddle up and get ready for the biggest and best free country music event in the Wild West!

The annual Brean Country & Western Festival returns from Friday, 27th September to Monday, 7th October, bringing with it an action-packed line-up of toe-tapping entertainment, wild west adventures, and new attractions.

New this year, Brean Leisure Park will host the thrilling Spirit of the Old West National Fast Draw Championships, where the sharpest shooters will compete in lightning-fast gun duels!

Plus, history comes alive with the immersive Living History Camp, and for those feeling adventurous, don’t miss out on The Great Unity Train Robbery – a wild-west experience sure to thrill visitors of all ages!

Brean’s festival will take over the entire village at many venues, offering a rich variety of country-themed entertainment. Step back in time and explore the vibrant frontier spirit, complete with cowboys, Indians, and even horses trotting down Coast Road in full western costumes.

Along with the exciting competitions and historical re-enactments, visitors can enjoy various market stalls throughout Brean, including at Brean Leisure Park, offering a wide range of western-themed fashion, memorabilia, and more.

Throughout the festival, venues such as Breakers Bar, The Tavern, and The Bucket & Spade will be hosting lively performances, live country music, line dancing, and family-friendly entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone as we gear up for an unforgettable finale weekend.

Alan House, Director of Brean Leisure Park, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Brean Country & Western Festival has grown to become a beloved tradition, and 2024 is shaping up to be our most exciting year yet.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce new attractions like the Spirit of the Old West National Fast Draw Championships, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from all over to experience the true spirit of the Wild West right here in Brean.”

“Whether you’re a longtime fan of country music, a lover of western history, or simply looking for a weekend of fun and free entertainment, the 2024 Brean Country & Western Festival promises to be the highlight of the season. Join us for this action-packed celebration and experience the magic of the Wild West in Brean!”

For more information and the full event schedule, visit www.brean.com/country.