Berrow road closure in place this week as work continues to install new crossing

A busy road through Berrow is closing this week to allow installation work to continue on a new pedestrian crossing funded by EDF Energy and Hinkley Point.

Berrow’s Pinnock’s Croft is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday 24th September, Wednesday 25th September, Thursday 26th September 2024 between the hours of 7.30am-5pm.

The plans for a new road crossing were first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Local county councillors Bob Filmer and Tony Grimes held talks with EDF about funding for the scheme to improve road safety through the village, which culminated in a deal.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Cllr Filmer said: “We’ve wanted a crossing along this stretch of road for some time.”

“There ia an awful lot of foot traffic across this busy road from adults and young people heading to Berrow Village Hall and the sports fields.”

“We have been working to progress it for some time, but did not want to raise expectations too soon before a funding agreement was in place.”

“It’s been a great co-operative project between EDF, Somerset Council, parish council and the residents group.”

He adds that he orginally hoped the project would get funding from Somerset Council’s small improvements scheme. However, the council’s financial emergency meant that was not possible and therefore EDF were approached with Somerset Highways.

“EDF has agreed to pay for the work around feasability and to draw up the plans. They will fund the entire cost of the project.”

A Somerset Council spokesperson added: “The need for a pedestrian crossing for Parsonage Road/Pinnocks Croft, Berrow, has been highlighted and promoted by the parish, with active support from local councillors Tony Grimes and Bob Filmer.”

“The addition of the crossing will enable safer movement from the southern to the northern side of Parsonage Road/Pinnock’s Croft and improve access to essential community hubs, including the Parish Council, the Village Hall, and the Community Centre.”