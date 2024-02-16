Plans for a ‘much-needed’ new pedestrian crossing in Berrow have been unveiled this week using funding from EDF Energy and Hinkley Point.

The proposals for a new zebra crossing in Berrow’s Pinnock’s Croft were unveiled during a Berrow Parish Council meeting.

Local County Councillors Bob Filmer and Tony Grimes have held discusions with EDF about funding for the scheme to irmprove road safety through the village, culminating in a deal.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Cllr Filmer says: “We’ve wanted a crossing along this stretch of road for some time.”

“There ia an awful lot of foot traffic across this busy road from adults and young people heading to Berrow Village Hall and the sports fields.”

“We have been working to progress it for some time, but did not want to raise expectations too soon before a funding agreement was in place.”

He adds that he orginally hoped the project would get funding from Somerset Council’s small improvements scheme. However, the council’s financial emergency meant that was not possible and therefore EDF were approached with Somerset Highways.

“EDF has agreed to pay for the work so far around feasability and to draw up the plans which will be taken to public consultation soon. They will fund the entire cost of the project.”

Formal consultation will begin soon when the public will be able to give their fedback.

Cllr Filmer added that the aim “is to try and get the new crossing in place for the summer holidays this year if possible.”