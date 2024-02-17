A unique Mind, Body and Spirit Fayre is being held in Berrow today (Saturday, February 17th).

The event will be held at Berrow Village Hall from 10.30am-4pm with free entry to see the many stalls and displays.

An organiser says: “Our popular fayre is filled with our loving community of traders, readers and therapists to support you in your mind, body and spiritual wellness.”

The event is organised by Beyond the Horizons, who offer spiritual fayres, workshops and demonstrations such as tarot, mediumship and spiritual readings.