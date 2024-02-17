The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain which is set to effect the Burnham-On-Sea area overnight today (Saturday, February 17th) into Sunday.

Spells of rain, some heavy, will push through the area with disruption likely, says the forecaster.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 3pm today (Saturday) until 6pm on Sunday, however the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the rain will be heaviest in our area from around 9pm tonight until 3am on Sunday morning.

A Met Office spokesman says: “An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.”

“Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening.”