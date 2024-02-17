The National Trust is seeking new volunteers at Brean Down and its other locations across Somerset for the new tourist season.



The conservation charity looks after Brean Down and many other beauty spots across the county. They are looking for extra helpers to care for them and welcome visitors.

Jess Midgley, Volunteering & Community Manager for the National Trust in Somerset, says: “Our places across the Somerset countryside offer some brilliant opportunities for volunteering from assisting our rangers with their nature conservation projects to welcoming visitors to our events.”

“It’s also a great way of learning different skills and making new friends. Come along to one of our volunteer recruitment days or get in touch with us to find out more.”

Volunteering roles across Somerset include butterfly surveying on the Mendip Hills, bookshop assistants at Brean Down and helping in a tree nursery.

To see all the National Trust volunteering opportunities in Somerset, you can search online at https://myvolunteering. nationaltrust.org.uk/ opportunity-search or contact the team by emailing somerset.countryside@ nationaltrust.org.uk