Scores of model trains and railway layouts will be on display at a two-day show in Highbridge this weekend.

Sedgemoor Gauge O Group is holding its 2024 Model Railway Show at King Alfred School Academy in Burnham Road, Highbridge on Saturday 17th February and Sunday 18th February.

The show will be open to members of the public on Saturday from 10am-4pm on both days. Admission is £6 for adults and free to accompanied children 14 and under.

Spokesman George Moon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to bringing back the show to Highbridge this weekend.”

“There will also be 10 layouts and 11 stalls will be selling model rail items and collectables and artwork.”

Free parking will be available and the event is wheelchair friendly.