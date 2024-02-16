Burnham United AFC has been handed a funding boost as part of a nationwide grassroots facilities investment.

The football club, based at Burnham’s Cassis Close, has been given £1,321 towards new storage facilities at Burnham Road Playing Fields.

Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey says the funding is part of a nationwide investment from the Government to upgrade multi-sport pitches and facilities across the whole of the UK – adding up to £320million from 2021-2025.

Pauline Smith, secretary at Burnham United FC, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We applied for the funding through the Football Foundation – it’s a great help. We are now able to secure our grass cutting equipment securely and keep the pitches in good condition.”

Mr Heappey adds: “I am so pleased to see Burnham United AFC included in this investment from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. I have visited the club a number of times and not only is it a great community club, it is doing brilliant things to support women and girls in the game. I hope this money helps them progress even more.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: