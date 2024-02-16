Burnham United AFC has been handed a funding boost as part of a nationwide grassroots facilities investment.

The football club, based at Burnham’s Cassis Close, has been given £1,321 towards new storage facilities at Burnham Road Playing Fields.

Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey says the funding is part of a nationwide investment from the Government to upgrade multi-sport pitches and facilities across the whole of the UK – adding up to £320million from 2021-2025.

Pauline Smith, secretary at Burnham United FC, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We applied for the funding through the Football Foundation – it’s a great help. We are now able to secure our grass cutting equipment securely and keep the pitches in good condition.”

Mr Heappey adds: “I am so pleased to see Burnham United AFC included in this investment from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. I have visited the club a number of times and not only is it a great community club, it is doing brilliant things to support women and girls in the game. I hope this money helps them progress even more.”