Highbridge firms celebrate nominations for the 2024 Sedgemoor Awards

Two Highbridge firms are celebrating receiving nominations for the 2024 Sedgemoor Awards.

Green Machine and GM Campers have been announced on a list of the finalists this week.

Green Machine has been shortlisted for the Sustainable Business of the Year award, recognising its impactful commitment to eco-friendly practices.

And Michelle Rellis, owner of GM Campers, has been honored as a finalist for Business Leader of the Year, on recognition of her work in the camper business.

A spokesperson for Green Machine says: “The nomination for Sustainable Business of the Year reflects the company’s dedication to sustainable practices and its proactive approach to being environmentally friendly.”

“This recognition highlights Green Machine’s ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact through innovative waste management solutions, eco-friendly materials, and sustainability-driven initiatives.”

“The award celebrates businesses that prioritises environmental consciousness, and Green Machine’s position as a finalist speaks to its role as a leader in sustainability.”

Michelle Rellis’s nomination as Business Leader of the Year acknowledges her outstanding leadership at GM Campers, where she has excelled and grown the company.

“Known for her forward-thinking approach and commitment to a strong, inclusive team culture, Michelle has consistently driven GM Campers’ success, achieving growth while maintaining a commitment to customer satisfaction. This category honors individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership, resilience, and the ability to inspire others—a profile that perfectly suits Michelle’s contributions.”

“We are thrilled to be nominated as finalists,” said Michelle Rellis, owner of GM Campers. “Being shortlisted for Business Leader of the Year is an incredible honor. We’re eagerly looking forward to the awards ceremony.”

Jerome Rellis, owner of Green Machine, added: “Sustainability is at the core of the business, and we’re also honored to be recognised for our eco-friendly practices. This nomination highlights our commitment to making a positive environmental impact, and we’re excited to celebrate this achievement with our community.”

The Sedgemoor Awards annually celebrate excellence across a range of industries, recognising businesses and individuals for their innovation, impact, and community involvement.

Finalists undergo a thorough selection process, with entries from across the region. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 29th, a night dedicated to celebrating achievements in business and leadership.