Highbridge gymnastics club member selected to represent Great Britain at Portugal event

A Highbridge gymnastics club member has been selected to represent Great Britain.

Kian Hawkes, 18, has been a member of Monarchs Gymnastics in Highbridge since the ageof 6.

Back in March, Kian trialled to work in a men’s 4 that train at Tigers gymnastics centre with coach Chris Roger’s in Tunbridge Wells, close to where he now lives.

“He was successful and has been competing as part of the men’s 4 for the last 5 months,” says Monarchs’s Mandy Warburton.

“Recently the men’s 4 were selected to compete in the world championships in Portugal and on September 16th, Kian and his team mates will be travelling out to Guimaraes in Portugal with the rest of the Great Britain team.”

“Everyone at Monarchs would like to wish Kian and the rest of the team good luck – we will be watching and cheering them on.”